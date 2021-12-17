America hopes that Chivas will return to the charge for Sebastián Córdova; Tigers are still on the prowl

In the Nido de las Águilas they do not rule out that the Flock will make one last attempt to sign Córdova, even if it is no longer by way of exchange

The future of Sebastian Cordova stays in the air and America is still waiting for a club from Mexico or abroad to decide to pay for his letter and take it away from the Nido de Coapa, the midfielder was close to leaving to Chivas in exchange for Uriel antuna And although this situation has been diluted, the Sacred Herd does not lose hope of taking the Azulcrema youth squad into its ranks.

Sebastián Córdova is on vacation, waiting to find out about his future. Imago7

Sources commented to ESPN that in America they do not rule out that Chivas will return to the load with a new offer for Córdova’s services, although they are clear that the only way for the midfielder to return to Verde Valle is by paying the footballer’s letter, because he no longer There is the possibility of a trade taking into account that the Azulcrema are looking for a right-hand midfielder and Antuna rejected the possibility of playing with the Eagles.

Time is running out for the start of the next tournament and America wants to define as soon as possible the destination of Sebastian Cordova, who at this moment is on vacation along with the rest of the Americanist squad, on paper it looks complicated that Chivas put on the table the cost of the letter Cordova, but within Guadalajara they still do not completely discard the possibility of making the effort and bringing in the Olympic medalist and then trying to recover financially with the sale of some players from the current rojiblanco squad.

It should be noted that in the event that the chiverío withdraws from the bid for the hydrocalid, then the Tigers They would have a free way to take the footballer, in San Nicolás de los Garza they see with good eyes the possible arrival of the Americanist “10” because he knows Miguel Herrera’s way of working and they believe that it fits perfectly into the game system of the felines, although At the moment they are only on the lookout for what happens in the negotiation between Americanists and Guadalajara to see if the possibility of starting talks about ‘Sebas’ opens up.

Regarding other Americanist elements, the directive continues to fight to accommodate Renato Ibarra and Leo Suárez in another team to free up more places for foreigners, after the departure of Nico Benedetti to Mazatlán the Azulcremas still have to get rid of one more foreigner to have the number of Players allowed by Liga MX to be registered and not pay the salary of some element that cannot be used in the tournament, hence the rush of the citizens of the capital to get rid of any of these footballers.