Amid worst COVID-19 outbreak to date, NFL anticipates significant changes to its protocols

The league’s chief medical officer, Allen Sills, said he expects the omicron variant to become dominant within the United States.

IRVING – The NFL foresees “significant changes” in its protocols for COVID-19, amid the worst outbreak in a three-day stretch within the league since the pandemic struck, a person with knowledge of the plans said Wednesday.

The source, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymous because the details of the plan have not been defined, said the league and the players’ union discuss three main issues: testing protocols, parameters for asymptomatic players who have tested positive come back sooner and messages to encourage members to get the booster shot.

Eleven of the Browns’ 22 starters – including quarterback Baker Mayfield – are currently on the club’s COVID-19 list. AP Photo

On Monday, the league informed coaches and employees that they should receive the reinforcement against the COVID-19 no later than December 27. Players were not included because there is no mandatory league order in this regard.

The new variant of the coronavirus has been found in many of the new cases detected, the number of which has increased significantly in the NFL. The league’s chief medic, Allen sills, considered that this is a new phase of the pandemic.

The doctor Sills said the owners of the NFL that new measures against the virus will focus on reinforcements to reduce the spread. He added that the variant is expected omicron become the dominant one within the United States.

The league reported that the number of positive cases recorded Monday and Tuesday totaled 88. But with some players moving in and out of the list, a figure of 100 would be more accurate.

However, the commissioner Roger goodell said there were no plans to cancel the game in which the Cleveland browns would receive Las vegas raiders Saturday.

Eighteen players from the Browns, including half of its 22 incumbents, are on the list of COVID-19.



“Listen, we’ve been raising this for the past two years. This is challenging,” he said. Goodell. “I think that the things that made us successful were, firstly, prioritizing safety. Secondly, we have been willing to adapt at all times. It is clear that, even in the last couple of weeks, the changes are very significant. Everything is very different than before, and I think that requires changes in our protocols in general. We are working on that with the players’ union. “

Sills He said that about two-thirds of the positive tests were in asymptomatic people. When asked if there was any possibility that the NFL allowed to play vaccinated athletes who tested positive if they did not have symptoms, Sills He said the issue was being discussed with the union.

“It’s not about how soon we get them back,” he said. Sills. “We want to have them back when it’s safe and when they don’t put others at risk in terms of transmission.”