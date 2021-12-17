Ana María Polo, what she did before she became famous for Case Closed | Dr. Polo | Dra. Polo | Celebs nnda nnlt | FAME

Ana Maria Polo, popularly known as Dr. Polo, is undoubtedly one of the most beloved Hispanic characters in Latin America thanks to her famous program “Case closed”, Which aired for nearly two decades on Telemundo.

Although, in said television space, he won the affection and respect of the people, due to his strong character and particular way of presenting cases and verdicts, many have questioned whether in reality the situations that were seen through the screens were real or not.

Regardless of the veracity of the facts that were issued, she knew how to form a great career in the medium that dates back several years; For this reason, there are several who wonder what she did before she became famous with her program.

Dr. Polo was born in Havana, Cuba, on April 11, 1959. Here in Case Closed (Photo: Ana María Polo / Instagram)

WHAT DID ANA MARÍA POLO DO BEFORE BECOMING FAMOUS FOR “CASE CLOSED”?

Before being in front of “Case closed“, Ana María Polo hosted the program” Couples Room “(2001), a space where she did not act as a judge in the show, but as a referee who resolved conflicts between the litigants, who came voluntarily. In 2005, the program was renamed to the one we currently know.

If we go back further in time, we can say that After studying at Florida International University, where she received a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science, and then at the University of Miami where she graduated in Law, practiced as a lawyer, specializing in Family Law and is licensed to practice in the state of Florida.

In that field, Dr. Polo described as her most terrible experience as a referee judge the time she became a witness to the murder of a woman by her ex-spouse, just after she divorced the couple. Although she was not harmed by the murderer, it affected everything and always showed her pain for what happened.

Notably In Miami he worked for more than 20 years attending cases such as custody, adoptions, divorce, paternity, among others linked to the family nucleus.

Regarding his personal life before he achieved fame, very little is known, as he has always kept it in reserve.