Aracely Arámbula relives yesterday in a photo With Luis Miguel?

Aracely Arámbula with a sculptural silhouette, is the same as yesterday | Instagram

Aracely Arámbula, appeared as a statuesque goddess, after sharing a photograph, “The Chule“It shows that she is the same as yesterday, her beauty and youth remain at 46 years old.

The Mexican actress, Aracely Arámbula has successfully defied the passage of time, the “ex of Luis Miguel“It featured in a recent photo that he shared with his followers on Instagram.

The prominent figure who became the “Face of the Herald“In 1996, she appeared with a cute two-piece outfit in yellow and green, which revealed her envied measurements.

Aracely Arámbula, She opened the trunk of memories and showed a postcard in which she apparently was enjoying a beautiful sunny day on the beach while at the same time, the arm of someone whose face is not in the image, embraces her around the waist.

Aracely Arámbula, a statuesque goddess, in a micro beach ensemble. Photo: Instagram Capture



The faithful assiduous to social networks, who has become a true instagram celebrity, and one of the most beloved by adding 5.9 million followers to this day, shared a snapshot in which she appears a few years younger and modeling the slender silhouette that has always characterized her.

Although today, the theater actress in the play “Why do men love cab ***?”, Is a mature woman and mother of two adolescent children: Miguel and Daniel Gallego Arámbula, “Ara“As her fans call her, she has managed to take care of herself and stay in shape in a spectacular way.

Although the same Telemundo collaborator in projects like “The Doña“and” La Patrona “would have recognized in past interviews to have abandoned a little to enjoy her facet as a mother, now, too mexican singer, does not ask anything of today’s famous young women.

The remembered actress of “Perfume de Gardenias” knows how to make the best of it and grab all the attention, and she has always distinguished herself as one of the entertainment figures, not only for her talent, but also for her charisma and innumerable qualities physical, which he boasts to his followers.

Aracely Arámbula Jaques, who will forge her career on Televisa in productions such as “Dreamers“(1998-1999), where she got her first leading role and played the role of” Maité Monteverde “.

Likewise, other productions such as “Las Vías del Amor” (2002-2003), “Abrazame muy fuerte” (200-2001), “Alma Rebelde” (1999), among others, consolidated his career on the small screen.