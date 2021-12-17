Athletes’ blood to improve memory and cognitive ability

North American scientists have discovered one of the mechanisms that make exercise key to improve cognitive ability. And in the process they have been able to verify that the benefit can be transferred from subjects who do a lot of exercise to sedentary subjects using blood transfusions of the firsts.

Apparently the key is a protein that appears in the blood when you exercise and that has the ability to reduce neuronal inflammation that occurs when you do not move or to go to the fridge to make a mortadella sandwich.

They discover a gigantic reservoir of water on Mars Omar kardoudi

The experiment

According to the study – published at the beginning of the month in the scientific journal ‘Nature’ – the transfer of this protein is as simple as performing the transfusion. The Stanford University School of Medicine team led by the postdoctoral student Zurine de Miguel conducted an experiment with mice demonstrating the effect.

In the experiment, the researchers put three-month-old mice – with a metabolism equivalent to a 25-year-old human, they say – in cages with running wheels. Mice love to run by nature, they say in their press release, and after a month leading an active life and running on the wheel, they were able to verify a increase in “the number and quality of neurons and other cells from the brains of marathon mice compared to sedentary mice “without access to exercise wheels.

Sedentary mice exhibited improved memory and cognitive ability after transfusions from sport mice.

After that month, the scientists drew blood from the sport mice and injected it every three days into the secondary mice. Each transfusion was the equivalent of 7% to 8% of the total blood volume of these mice. According Tony Wyss-Coray —The Stanford professor who supervised the work—, “The mice that received the blood of the athletes became smarter”. In two memory experiments, they scored higher than mice in the control group that received blood from other sedentary mice.

They also observed a decrease in neuronal inflammation associated with lack of exercise. According to Wyss-Coray, the runners’ blood has a clear effect on the brain even though it was being injected into the bloodstream outside the brain area.

Implications for humans

To find out what might be going on, De Miguel’s team identified 235 proteins in the blood. Of these, 23 were rarer and 26 more abundant in active mice. According to what they discovered, about 30 proteins react in a chain to provoke the processes of neuronal inflammation and neurodegenerative diseases. In parallel, they discovered that if a protein called clusterin from the blood of the active mice, the plasma was no longer effective in the sedentary mice.

Zurine de Miguel.

Taking it further, the mere injection of clusterin – a protein associated with cleaning up cellular debris – reduced inflammation in the groups of mice with acute body inflammation and neuroimflammation related to Alzheimer’s disease.

If you are thinking that this does not matter to you because you are not a ‘rodent little pig’, the researchers say that – based on previous studies that demonstrated the correlation between inflammation and reduced cognitive ability in people who are not physically active – all of this could be applied to humans. In fact, they conducted a parallel experiment with 20 military veterans with mild cognitive impairment precursor to Alzheimer’s, putting them through an aerobic exercise program for six months. The program, they affirm, affected the level of clusterin production which, at the same time, improved cognitive ability of patients.

It remains to be seen whether the direct administration of this protein can have the same miraculous effect in humans than in mice, but they have the well-founded hope that this is the case.



