Atlas: Camilo Vargas voted Best Player of the Opening 2021

The Colombian goalkeeper, Camilo Vargas, was chosen by the Liga MX Editorial Board as the best player in the Apertura 2021 tournament, after his brilliant performances with Atlas, the champion team.

Atlas broke a streak that seemed unbeatable. 70 years, 7 months and 19 days were those that elapsed since the Rojinegros had lifted their last title in Mexican soccer. On December 12, the story changed for the Foxes and it was largely due to the weight of Camilo Vargas in goal.

During the Apertura 2021, Atlas became the best defender of the regular phase by conceding only 10 goals, while in the Liguilla he only received 4 annotations. In two of them Camilo collaborated and earned some criticism, but his fans supported him completely.

In the penalty shootout that would give the Rojinegros the title, Camilo Vargas stopped two shots. The first to Fernando Navarro and the second to Luis Montes, leaving the table set so that Julio Furch mark the final and blow up the Stadium Jalisco with the title of the Atlas.

The spectacular saves, appearing at key moments, his leadership under the three posts and his personality on and off the field, have made Camilo Vargas a pillar of the team led by Diego Cocca and now, he has been recognized as the MVP of the Apertura 2021.

