Atlas: “If you put it in, we win?”, The video by Camilo Vargas about the penalty that gave the rojinegros the title

All kinds of stories related to the championship he got circulate on social networks Atlas last Sunday, December 12, on the field of the Jalisco Stadium. One of them was captured in a video showing Colombian goalkeeper Camilo Vargas asking about the penalty he was about to charge the Argentine forward Julio Furch and that would go down in the history of the rojinegros.

In the image Vargas is seen stopping the shot at Luis Montes, del León, and then he walks away from the goal to allow goalkeeper Rodolfo Cota to approach to face Atlas forward Julio Furch. The second leg of the final of the 2021 Apertura Tournament reached the penalty shootout, and that would become the fifth for the rojinegros.

“Camilo! Camilo!”, you can hear a soccer player shouting behind the goal.

Leon had collected his five shots, and Camilo Vargas had saved two; Atlas had already cashed in four and missed one.

The South American goalkeeper approached the call of the ball player.

“If you put it in we win”, He tells.

“Already?”Vargas asks. They answer yes, and he repeats the question, “If you put it in, do we win?”. They repeat the answer.

Then you see how the goalkeeper walks away, kneels in the corner kick zone and raises his arms to the sky. Julio Furch charges and sends the ball to the back of the net, away from Cota’s hands.

The Argentine took the shot and scored the goal, the winning goal, the championship goal and a goal that gave Atlas the second title, a victory expected by the fans that had contained the shout of joy for 70 years. On the recording you see the goalkeeper throw himself on his back excited by the result while his teammates from Atlas approach him and the people present in the stadium could not do anything other than celebrate.

Yesterday, the Liga MX announced that Camilo Vargas was chosen as the best player in the tournament in which Atlas was champion again.

OF