Authorities seize Alec Baldwin’s cell phone as part of investigation into cinematographer’s death

Santa Fe, New Mexico – New Mexico authorities will soon execute a court order to obtain the actor’s cell phone Alec baldwin understanding that it could contain pertinent evidence in the investigation of the incident with a prop weapon that caused the death of the cinematographer Halyna hutchins last October 21.

For reasons currently unknown, the revolver used by Baldwin on the set of the Old West movie “Rust”, which was filmed at the Bonanza Creek Ranch, had live ammunition and after being fired, the projectile killed Hutchins. and wounded the director of the shoot, Joel Souza, in the shoulder.

Baldwin was holding the firearm during a scene rehearsal when it was fired. The veteran actor has said, throughout, that he never pulled the trigger, only that he pulled the hammer. Investigators have not yet determined the provenance of the live ammunition they found on the set.

The actor also indicated that it was Hutchins who asked him to point the gun near his armpit, just out of the camera’s focus. Baldwin also claimed that the cinematographer asked him to actuate the hammer., but when released the hammer returned to its original position with full force, which hit the initiator or cartridge that ignites the gunpowder that ultimately fires the projectile. Baldwin has repeatedly said that he did not know the revolver had live ammunition.

The court order will allow investigators to obtain text messages, images, videos, calls and any other electronic information related to the production of the film.

Court documents indicate that Baldwin informed investigators that he sent emails with the production gunsmith, Hanna Gutiérrez Reed, showing him different types of weapons and requesting a larger revolver. Gutiérrez Reed then handed him a Colt revolver.