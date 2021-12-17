Barack Obama shares his 2021 favorite movie and book lists

Yesterday, Wednesday, through his Instagram account, Barack Obama, former president of the United States, shared his list of favorite books.

He said that, during this pandemic year, music and stories served as a way to stay connected even when we were locked up, because “art always sustains and nurtures the soul.”

“I’ll start by sharing some of the books I read this year that made a lasting impression, and I’m excited to share my favorite movies and music in the coming days,” he said in the post.

The books

The first book on her list is Lauren Groff’s “The Matrix,” published on September 7, in which the author reconstructs the life of a 12th-century nun, bringing up conflict, drama, and undertones. queer.

The second is “How the Word is Passed” by Clint Smith, according to the author’s page it is a “deeply researched and moving exploration of the legacy of slavery and its imprint on centuries of American history.”

“The Final Revival of Opal & Nev” by Dawnie Walton, is the third recommended book, a novel described as “electrifying” that deals with the rise to fame of an interracial rock group in the 1970s, their breakup and the “dark secrets they uncover when they try to reunite decades later for one last tour.”

The fourth book is “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles, it is a novel set in 1954 and follows the journey through the “Lincoln Highway” of the brothers Emmett and Billy who want to find their mother who left them when they were young, and Duchess and Woolly hunting for a hidden wad of cash.

The fifth book on the list is “Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival & Hope in an American City” by Andrea Elliott, which follows the life of “Dasani” for eight years. a girl whose imagination “shoots up like the skyscrapers near her refuge in Brooklyn.”

The other books included in the list are:

“Harlem Shuffle” by Colson Whitehead

“Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr

“These Precious Days” by Ann Patchett

“Crying in H Mart” by Michelle Zauner

“Aftershocks” (Replies) by Nadia Owusu

“Crossroads” by Jonathan Franzen

“The Love Songs of WEB Du Bois” by Honorée Fanonne Jeffers

“Beautiful Country” by Qian Julie Wang

The movies

The list of films was shorter, however, in the Instagram post, he mentions that each one tells a “powerful story” and hopes that everyone will enjoy it as much as he does.

These were:

“Drive My Car”

“Summer of Soul”

“West Side Story”

“The Power of the Dog”

“Pig”

“Passing”

“The Card Counter”

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“The Worst Person in the World”

“Old Henry”

“The Last Duel”

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

“C’mon C’mon”

“Quo Vadis, Aida?”

In the next few days he will also be sharing his song list.