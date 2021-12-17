BASEBALL – Urrutia and Francisco excel in the victory of the Giants over the Eagles

Juan Francisco and Henry Urrutia hit home runs to guide the Gigantes del Cibao to an 8-1 victory over the Águilas Cibaeñas this Thursday at the Estadio Cibao in Santiago.

The victory 22 of the Cibao team, classifies them to the postseason of the Dominican Baseball League. The particular series between these two teams was dominated by the Giants 5-3.

Logan Ondrusek (2-1, 1.64), excelled on the mound, in five innings he only allowed three hits, with two walks and two strikeouts and won the game.

The harrier starter, Marcos Diplán, in two innings allowed two hits, an earned run with two walks, struck out two and lost the game.

Gigantes’ first run came in the first inning with Juan Francisco, hitting an RBI single to center field off Marcos Diplan.

Marcell Ozuna with a sacrifice fly pushed in the second round in the third.

Juan Francisco homered to extend the lead 3-0 in the third, the homerun was the fourth of the season for the giant horse and the 81st of his career at LIDOM, and he remains the league leader in RBIs with 25.

Henry Urrutia hit a three-run home run in the fourth to increase the Colts’ 6-0 lead.

The Eagles scored their first round in sixth, on a sacrifice fly by Melky Cabrera with the bases loaded.

At the top of the seventh, Urrutia returned to serve the ball for the Giants and placed the score at 8-1.

The best by Giants; Henry Urrutia 3-3, 5 CE, 2HR, Juan Francisco 4-2, 2 CE, HR

The best for the Eagles; Melky Cabrera 2-1 CE.

This Friday they will play against the Lions, returning home to play at 7:00 PM.

Saturday will be the game postponed due to rain with Tigres del Licey at 5:00 PM at Julián Javier.