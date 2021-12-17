Beatriz Solís, the daughter of Marco Antonio Solís dazzles with her beautiful figure in a minidress

Beatriz Solís She is the eldest daughter of the singer, in her previous marriage that only lasted four years, with the Mexican artist Beatriz Adriana. They all currently have a very good relationship and even the daughters of ‘El Buki’ with his current wife, Cristy Solís, always leave nice comments and messages for their older sister.

For its part, Marco Antonio Solis has been in the news in recent days for making fun of one of the phrases that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) used to defend Ana García Vilchis, in charge of directing the section “Who is who of the lies of the week” during his morning lecture on December 8th.

AMLO acknowledged that García Vilchis cannot read, which has been a criticism that has been made against him on more than one occasion. Through your Twitter account, where Marco Antonio He is very active, the singer romanticized the phrase and wrote: “Stay with someone who may not know how to read, but be sure that they do not lie to you.” His tweet garnered many likes and comments.

A few hours ago, Beatriz Solís shared an image on the network of the camera with the following phrase: “Life is an ECO … everything you give sooner or later comes back to you.” The 32-year-old artist wore a black and white patterned minidress and black fishnet stockings with pearls. Her hair was tied up and for the make up she chose smoke eyes and a carmine red mouth.

The Instagram publication exceeded 1800 likes and more than 70 comments. Among them was that of his half-sister, Marla Solís, who left him hand-up emojis. Alison Solis He commented “Facts.” “Guapaaaaa” and “Hello, good night, beautiful blessings” were some of the messages he received.