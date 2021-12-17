Betis. Diego Lainez celebrates his goal and praises come from Pellegrini

Editorial Mediotiempo

Diego lainez He showed off this Thursday with a goal in the victory of Betis (4-2) about him Talavera in the second round of the Copa del Rey, same that occurred in the overtime of the game and that allowed his club to pass the second round of the fair cup.

Given this, the Americanist youth squad was satisfied with having been able to collaborate in the victory of his squad, since he said that it reflects that you want to take advantage of opportunities that they are giving him in the institution.

“It was a difficult game in their field, everything was full, people supporting and they became strong. They are a good team and luckily we were able to get the result that was important.

“I try to take advantage of when I have to play and always make the most of it“said the 21-year-old Mexican offensive.

In addition, Lainez considered that the Betis he must learn from this type of game, in which he must learn to better manage the moments of the match.

“You have to learn from this, it is important in hard times, difficult, to endure and when the team has the opportunity to take a step forward, “he said.

Pellegrini highlights Lainez’s goal

Manuel Pellegrini, strategist of Betis, affirmed that the annotation obtained by Diego Lainez will come in handy, especially that it was out of circulation for a long time the injury he suffered with El Tri in the past Olympic Games.

“Diego is good for him, he had a fairly long injury and we tried to give him minutes. All the players who play any game serve them, this is not a B team. There are players who are among the ten with the most minutes of the season. I’m happy for him“, he finished.