Beware Tomorrow, The ‘Quadruple Hour Witch’ Is Getting Bigger By Investing.com

By Laura Sánchez

Investing.com – Tomorrow Friday will be one of the busiest trading days of the year with futures and options (F&O) expirations, or what is known as the “quadruple witch hour”.

“This day has become one of the most important as options activity driven by retail investors has increased. Also, it comes at the end of a hectic week of central bank meetings and before the Christmas holidays. We see more volatility, but little lasting impact, ”says Ben Laidler, global markets strategist at eToro.

As this expert recalls, on the third Friday of March, June, September and December, the futures and options of the stock indices, and the futures and options of the individual securities, all with a joint maturity, accumulate. This results in a large number of portfolio adjustments, renewals, and contract expirations. This “quadruple” expiration generates the highest volume trading days of the year, averaging nearly five times that of a typical day and often the most volatility in the market.

For Laidler, the most important thing is that “the activity of futures and options has exploded. The volume of derivatives traded on the global stock market has increased 39% this year compared to last. This has been led by a 47% increase in equity indices and a 43% increase in individual equity derivatives ”.

“Much of it has been driven by the rise of retail investors. There is little evidence that the ‘quadruple witch hour’ sees weaker markets on the same day, but modest weakness the following week, “concludes the eToro expert.