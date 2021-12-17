Blockchain Will Be Center Of Digital Space, Says Goldman Sachs By Investing.com

Investing.com – According to the investment bank Goldman Sachs (NYSE :), the blockchain will be at the center of the Metaverse, as it will be the technology that allows to safely own assets and transfer them between virtual worlds.

“Blockchain is the only technology that we believe can uniquely identify any virtual object independent of a central authority,” the entity explained in its report on the Metaverse.

“This ability to identify objects and then trace the property will be critical to the functioning of the metaverse when it finally materializes,” the investment bank said, according to an Insider report.

According to Goldman Sachs, if virtual goods or services cannot be moved from one space to another, it will limit their valuation in the metaverse, and consequently, their monetization.

In the case of games linked to cryptography, such as and The Sandbox, with a great boom recently, a type of economy with cryptocurrencies is offered, since users can exchange items with non-fungible tokens, or NFTs or other types of digital assets.

Although the entity did not develop investment strategies related to the Metaverse, it assured that being linked to Blockchain will have broader and far-reaching implications for digital, and even physical property.

For now, Meta (Facebook (NASDAQ :)) is the largest tech company whose plans revolve around and focus primarily on the Metaverse.

