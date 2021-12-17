“Bolivia has nothing to envy to Peru or Mexico; our country is very diverse and full of flavors”: Marsia Taha, Latin America’s Revelation Chef

Admin 19 mins ago World Leave a comment 16 Views

  • Lucia Blasco
  • BBC News World

Marsia taha

Image source, Courtesy: Marsia Taha

The image of the grandmother or the mother in the kitchen stirring a soup or a homemade stew does not exist in the repertoire of childhood memories of Marsia Taha.

“I grew up in a family of pure women who never liked or knew how to cook,” says the young Bolivian, who at 32 has just been named Revelation Female Chef from Latin America for the prestigious list 50 Best Restaurants.

“But my grandmother loved to eat. It was she who began to shape my palate from a young age and with whom I learned about traditional Bolivian cuisine, that of ‘agachaditos’ (typical street stalls),” she adds while smiling.

The smile widens as she remembers her maternal grandmother’s reaction to learning that her granddaughter hardly ate meat.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Haiti denies detained consular employees were linked to trafficking and false documents

Santo Domingo, RD. The Haitian embassy in the Dominican Republic was surprised by the arrest, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2021, All Rights Reserved