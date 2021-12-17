“Bolivia has nothing to envy to Peru or Mexico; our country is very diverse and full of flavors”: Marsia Taha, Latin America’s Revelation Chef

Lucia Blasco

Image source, Courtesy: Marsia Taha

The image of the grandmother or the mother in the kitchen stirring a soup or a homemade stew does not exist in the repertoire of childhood memories of Marsia Taha.

“I grew up in a family of pure women who never liked or knew how to cook,” says the young Bolivian, who at 32 has just been named Revelation Female Chef from Latin America for the prestigious list 50 Best Restaurants.

“But my grandmother loved to eat. It was she who began to shape my palate from a young age and with whom I learned about traditional Bolivian cuisine, that of ‘agachaditos’ (typical street stalls),” she adds while smiling.

The smile widens as she remembers her maternal grandmother’s reaction to learning that her granddaughter hardly ate meat.

“‘If they don’t give her meat they will kill her!‘she said. So he took me out to see the popular street markets, where I had my first taste of meat. “

His diet until then had been vegetarian. To a Palestinian-Jordanian father and a Bolivian mother – from Oruro, she points out – Taha was born in Sofia, Bulgaria, when the country was still socialist and was part of the Eastern Bloc.

“The memories I have of Sofía are very vague because at the age of five I went to live in La Paz with my mother, but I do remember the food a lot, which is what has always connected me to my other cultures,” he tells BBC World.

“I remember a lot about the Arab breads and the tiny and very tasty olives that my father brought from Palestine. And also the Bulgarian yogurt that we ate all the time at home because the government distributed it.”

In Bolivia, another father figure influenced his love of cooking: “When I was eight years old, my mother remarried and we went to live with my stepfather. He liked to cook a lot and I was his assistant and we prepared food for the whole family. There I realized that I loved it to cook“.

He hasn’t left the stove since.

Image source, Courtesy: Marsia Taha Caption, Marsia Taha is 32 years old and she is the chef de cuisine of Gustu, an indigenous haute cuisine restaurant in La Paz.

After studying gastronomy in Bolivia, a scholarship took her to Spain and then she returned to La Paz to work in a restaurant.

Nine years ago he joined the team at Gustu, one of the restaurants in fine dining (or haute cuisine) most acclaimed in the country, where she is head chef.

Marsia Taha is also the co-founder of Sabores Silvestres, a community research project that has led her to make expeditions throughout Bolivia and learn about ancestral techniques that she incorporates into her kitchen “to show the country’s products, landscapes, culture and tradition,” she says with pride.

What follows is an excerpt from the BBC Mundo interview, illustrated with some of his most exquisite culinary works.

What does it mean to you to have been named Revelation Female Chef of Latin America?

I am happy and at the same time surprised because I did not expect to receive such a great award. For me it is a team award because I have achieved it thanks to the efforts of many people who have helped me.

I take it with great humility and with the responsibility that our objective has always been to place Bolivia on the world gastronomic map.

In Latin America there is a lot to rediscover. I want to focus on Bolivian gastronomy.

Image source, Like Caption, Cherimoya ice cream, hibiscus meringue and flowers.

We have seen how Peruvian cuisine has taken off in recent years. What do you think that is missing that of Bolivia to take that step?

The cuisine of Bolivia has nothing to envy to that of Peru or Mexico. We are a very diverse country full of flavors.

We have a lot to offer and I am sure that we will occupy an increasingly important place at the international level, but there must be a joint effort of public and private organizations that give visibility to what we do; it can’t just be an effort by the cooks.

I believe that it is a matter of time and that we are already achieving it little by little.

Which they’re for you the main flavors of Bolivian gastronomy?

It’s a bit difficult to just say a few because it depends a lot on the region.

We are a megadiverse country, not only biologically, but also culturally and geographically: we have the Amazon, the Andes, the Valleys, the Chaco … and each region has its own ecosystems, products, flavors and culinary techniques.

Image source, Wild Flavors Caption, “I like to incorporate ancestral products and techniques to show the landscapes and cultures of my country through my dishes”, says Marsia Taha.

Many products have emerged from Bolivia that have been exported to the world, such as the potato (which is native to a place located between Peru and Bolivia), the peanut (which comes from the Bolivian Amazon and Chaco part) or the ulupica (from the Valleys ), which is the mother pepper of a great majority of the peppers that exist in the world.

On the most high plateau we have many tubers, spicy flavors and stews; in the most Amazonian part, an infinite variety of fish, forest and palm fruits, and roots such as yucca; through the valleys we have many more fruits.

My country is super diverse. For this reason, although I can name you many products, it is very complex to talk about specific flavors.

And as for your own cuisine, what flavors cannot be missing?

We do not have star dishes because we are always changing the menu, but the lizard (caiman yacaré) is one of the proteins that I almost do not remove, since we work with a community that lives from it: the tacanas, in the north of La Paz.

It is a classic, although we are changing the versions. The one we have now, with urucú (achiote) and sacha inchi (a fruit similar to the chestnut) is super-Amazonian.

Image source, Like Caption, Crude of alligator, urucú and sacha inchi.

We also have many flavors inspired by the street food Bolivian (street food).

For example, here we eat “tripitas” with boiled potatoes and a spicy peanut sauce and we have flavors inspired by that.

And now we have made like a potato omelette with lamb tripe that we blanch, fry carefully at a specific temperature and then dry and plate with precision.

Image source, Like Caption, This lamb tripe dish is inspired by “tripitas”, a popular Bolivian dish.

As for other products, we really like hearts of palm and potatoes. I love using native potatoes from the highland area of ​​Bolivia where we live, which also have hundreds of varieties.

Amazonian fruits are not lacking either; there are of many types and they are incredible.

And we have been introducing many insects, which are the protein of the future: we put larvae and ants, culone strains that they bring us from (the mountain range of) Apolobamba.

They are very tasty and have a very high protein level. I personally love to use insects in the kitchen.

In general, we maintain the products, but we are constantly changing techniques.

Do youAnd that type of local techniques do you incorporate into your work?

We have been very focused for about four years on being able to apply pre-Hispanic techniques to the communities we visit with (the project of) Sabores Silvestres.

For example, chivé, which is a type of fermented and then dried cassava flour. It is a technique that is widely applied in the Amazon, where people drink their juices based on this product that they make and with which they accompany many meals.

Image source, Like Caption, Paiche, isaño and black chivé.

Also in the Bolivian Amazon, many techniques of cooking fish are used inside banana and palm leaves, and bamboo branches or trunks.

And in the highest part of the plateau there is, for example, the freeze-drying technique, which is applied to geese and potatoes. It is an ancient preservation technique that allows food to keep well for up to several years.

Then there is the yuca girl, which is an incredible product that is obtained by extracting the juice from the yuca, cooking it and fermenting it. If you close your eyes and taste it, it tastes the same as dairy-based yogurt.

In the current menu we are inspired by this technique to make a dish that we are serving as a snack.

Image source, Like Caption, Biscuit, duck ham, wild herb emulsion and yucca chicha.

Image source, Like Caption, The chicha de yuca, whose production involves a fermentation process applied to this root, results in a kind of yogurt.

There are also the payujes, which is a use that is made of the banana when it is already too oxidized.

And chilas, which are green banana flours that fall to the ground without having ripened.

There are so many techniques. We do not make them as is, we give our interpretation.

The idea is not to copy exactly what the communities do, but to be very inspired by their techniques and give them our added value and our style.

Much of our cuisine relies on that because this information has to be shared. There are many products and techniques completely unknown, even for many Bolivians.

I am still discovering them myself.

Image source, Courtesy: Marsia Taha Caption, “Bolivia is full of flavors,” says Marsia. In the image, visiting rural communities.