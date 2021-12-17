Box. Jake Paul, sure he will fight Canelo Álvarez

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 12/15/2021 23:58:41





Before his fight against the former UFC champion Tyron woodley, the famous content generator on YouTube, Jake paul, returned to show his desire to measure above the ring against the Mexican Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez.

Also known as’The Problem Child ‘ assured that I could give the Mexican more fight than others of the rivals he has faced and gave as an example the Turk Avni Yıldırım, whom the man from Guadalajara defeated last February.

“One hundred percent sure I’ll fight Canelo. Suffice as an example (Avni) Yildirim,why he could face it, but I could not? ”, He mentioned to TMZ the now American boxer after the press conference prior to his fight next Sunday.

Also, the now 24-year-old boxer highlighted that a possible fight against Canelo would have a great commercial impactThis is due to the interest that both generate in the public who love the sport of fists.

“What better fight than between number one and number two better paid of boxing, that would generate the biggest paycheck of all. It would be a massive fight, my path leads to him, “he commented.

Despite his desire to measure up to the Mexican, Jake Paul made it clear that still need a little more time to be able to star in a great fight with him Canelo. “I believe that in three years time it will be a gigantic fight and I will have enough skills to make a competitive fight, “he mentioned.