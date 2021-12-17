Brooklyn woman attacked while waiting outside her home after forgetting her keys – Telemundo New York (47)

What you should know A 41-year-old Brooklyn woman who had come home from a night out early Friday morning and forgot her keys was attacked by a stranger in her 20s who punched her, told her “I’m going to strip you” and tried of raping her, according to police.

Police say the woman was fighting with him the entire time and was finally able to get him out of her. She ran away and reported the attack.

Anyone with information should contact the police or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (English), or for Spanish at 1-888-57-PISTA.

NEW YORK – A 41-year-old Brooklyn woman who had returned home early Friday morning but forgot her keys was attacked by a stranger in her 20s who punched her, told her “I’m going to strip you” and tried to rape her, according to police.

The woman was waiting outside her Greenpoint apartment for someone she had called to bring her keys when the man approached and began talking to her around 5:30 a.m., the New York Police Department said. She told him to go away and he started to walk away.

That’s when the man came back, shoved her and punched her, then made the sexual comment and removed her shirt, along with his own.

Police say the woman was fighting with him the entire time and was finally able to get him out of her. She ran away and reported the attack.

The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information should contact the police or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (English), or for Spanish at 1-888-57-PISTA.