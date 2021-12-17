Can exercise slow aging? – Health

The aging of the world population and the reduction in physical activity may be related to an increase in the incidence of type diabetes.

A team of scientists has identified a enzyme which is key for exercise to improve our health.

Those responsible for this study are researchers from the Monash University (Australia) and the experiments have been done in mice; the results are published in the journal Science Advances

What did you find?

The proportion of people over 60 years of age worldwide will double in the next three decades and the incidence of type 2 diabetes increases precisely with age, says a note from the university. Therefore, the aging of the population will also lead to an increase in the incidence of the disease worldwide.

One of the main reasons for the increase in the prevalence of type 2 diabetes with age is the development of insulin resistance, or the body’s inability to respond to it, which is usually caused by reduced physical activity as we age.

Diabetes, caused by insulin resistance, is one of the diseases of greatest concern.

The discovered enzyme may be the target of drugs that protect against the consequences of aging

“And what is more important, the discovered enzyme, key in this mechanism, can be targeted by drugs that protect against the consequences of aging, such as muscle wasting and diabetes,” says the research.

The team, led by Tony tiganis, reveals that the reduction in the generation of molecules called reactive oxygen species (ROS) in skeletal muscle during aging is key to the development of insulin resistance.

According to Tiganis, the skeletal muscle constantly produces ROS and this increases during exercise. Thus, in mice, scientists discovered that NOX4 enzyme increases in skeletal muscle after exercise and this leads to increased ROS.

This elicits adaptive responses that protect mice from developing insulin resistance, which otherwise occurs with aging or diet-induced obesity.

Researchers believe that the abundance of an enzyme, obtained by exercise, reduces old age.

“In this study we have shown, in animal models, that the abundance of NOX4 in skeletal muscle decreases with aging and that this leads to a reduction in insulin sensitivity, “Tiganis said.

For this reason, he adds that “triggering the activation of the adaptation mechanisms orchestrated by NOX4 with drugs could improve key aspects of aging. (…) One of these compounds is found naturally, for example, in cruciferous vegetables, such as broccoli or cauliflower, although the amount necessary for anti-aging effects could be greater than what many would be willing to consume ”.

EFE

