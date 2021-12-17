Carlos Marín, singer of Il Divo, in an induced coma in the ICU of a hospital

Carlos Marín, the Spanish singer who is a member of the group Il Divo. Twitter @TeatroaTeatro

Carlos Marín, the Spanish singer who is part of Il Divo, is admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a Manchester hospital (United Kingdom), intubated and in an induced coma.

The information, published by the Spanish newspaper La Voz de Galicia after speaking with the promoter of the concert that the famous vocal quartet had planned to celebrate next week in A Coruña (northern Spain), indicates that Marín, 53, began to meet bad in recent days and finally had to be hospitalized at Manchester Royal medical center, although the cause is not indicated.

“Our dear friend and colleague, Carlos, is in the hospital. We hope and pray for a speedy recovery ”, confirms Il Divo’s official Twitter profile.

As a result of this medical setback, Primer Beat Producciones has announced “for reasons beyond the control of the organization and that affect the health of one of the members of Il Divo” the postponement until June 15, 2022 of the concert that was to be held in the Coliseum in A Coruña on December 22.

Il Divo was founded by the famous Simon Cowell, himself from One Direction, after imagining that an all-male lyrical quartet would have possibilities covering mythical songs.

Marín, who had forged a previous career as an actor in musicals such as “Les Miserables” or “Beauty and the Beast”, joined this project in 2003, for which Urs Bühler, Sébastien Izambard and David Miller.

Together they have published nine studio albums so far, from the homonymous “Il Divo” (2004) to the most recent “For Once In My Life: A Celebration of Motown” (2021), with which they have managed to sell about 40 millions of copies worldwide.

On his own, last year he released a solo album entitled “Portrait” in which he dared to cover “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen, among other hits.

This story was originally published on December 16, 2021 11:57 am.