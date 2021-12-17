Chino became VIRAL for his “chilling” resemblance to Elon Musk (Video)





Thousands of Internet users have been surprised by the incredible resemblance of Yi Long Musk, as an Asian man with an incredible resemblance to Elon Musk is known, who has already gone viral on the Internet to be verified, according to comments made in the networks, that “everything has an equivalent made in China.”

By RT

In the video originally shared through Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, the self-proclaimed “Chinese Elon Musk” poses next to a black car while imitating the mogul by addressing a few words to the camera, as if it were an interview.

However, the “chilling” resemblance of the man to the businessman raised suspicions among users of social networks, several of whom point out that it is “another Chinese forgery” and assure that the images were altered by computer.

As they point out, when the shot is closed, a desynchronization between the eyes and the mouth can be appreciated with the movement of the camera, as if they were delayed, which makes it “evident” that it is a ‘deepfake’.

Deep image fakes are often very convincing, as demonstrated by Justin Beiber, who praised Tom Cruise’s musical abilities on Instagram, and even shared images of him playing the guitar, when it was really about the famous impersonator Miles Fisher, who used this technology to digitally place the actor’s face on his.