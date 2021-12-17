Clarissa Molina’s change of look that promises to be a trend

Admin 2 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 32 Views

Clarissa Molina has been going through a great year 2021 and decided in this last month to make a change of look. The 30-year-old Dominican professional model, actress, television host and beauty queen got engaged to artist manager Vicente Saavedra on a sentimental level. On the labor side, he fulfilled the goal of participating in the Latin Grammy awards ceremony and conducting the Soberano Awards in his native country.

While at home he was able to renovate his apartment in the city of Miami. By last, Molina He can also boast of having achieved one million followers on TikTok.

Topics

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Mariana Seoane’s boyfriend starred in a fight that ended in bullets

What began as a pleasant evening ended up becoming an armed confrontation between bodyguards (Photo: …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2021, All Rights Reserved