Clarissa Molina’s change of look that promises to be a trend

Clarissa Molina has been going through a great year 2021 and decided in this last month to make a change of look. The 30-year-old Dominican professional model, actress, television host and beauty queen got engaged to artist manager Vicente Saavedra on a sentimental level. On the labor side, he fulfilled the goal of participating in the Latin Grammy awards ceremony and conducting the Soberano Awards in his native country.

While at home he was able to renovate his apartment in the city of Miami. By last, Molina He can also boast of having achieved one million followers on TikTok.

In the last hours, Clarissa He surprised his millions of followers on social networks by sharing his visit to the hairdresser. The charismatic host left her hair in the care of celebrity stylist Millie Morales.

“I passed by here before the end of the year. Thank you, it is one of my wishes that was fulfilled before the -end-of-year” he indicated Clarissa molina through their Instagram stories. With the parted part and the hair layered by luminous caramel blonde highlights framing her face, it was the new hairstyle that the Caribbean woman chose for this end of the year.

Source: Instagram Clarissa Molina

What’s more, Molina He shared a snapshot this Wednesday afternoon where he wore his new look along with an orange satin shirt and a high-waisted minishort with a cream bow, which he combined with matching buccaneers. “Happy belly button of the week!” The Latina wrote to accompany said pic that quickly received a large number of likes in just minutes.