Club Puebla says goodbye to Christian Tabó and was already presented as a signing in Cruz Azul

And it is a fact. Cruz Azul has its first signing. Christian Tabó was made official during the afternoon today as the first celestial reinforcement for the 2022 Clausura tournament of Liga MX. With the song Taboo by Don Omar in the background, the Uruguayan is already blue and signed his contract with the club this morning.

The negotiation between the Machine and Puebla was not difficult. Both teams have a good relationship and reached an agreement for three years, for figures that are around three million dollars, and the player chose to dress in light blue instead of Rayado because in La Noria it would be directed by Juan Reynoso, once DT from Puebla.

However, before arriving at Cruz Azul, Tabó had another very important thing to do: say goodbye to his teammates.. The new signing reported at the Puebla facilities to say goodbye to the rest of the squad, DT Nicolás Larcamón, and leave the club where he played for the last four years by the front door.

“‘Belonging to this team is the best thing that ever happened to me.’ Thank you for your leadership, thank you for your dedication, and thank you for how you defended our colors, Christian! THANK YOU FOR THESE 4 YEARS WITH #LaFranjaQueNosUne! This will always be your home, Commander “, expressed the club with an emotional video of goodbye to Tabó.

In addition, they shared their latest images at the Cuauhtémoc stadium facilities hugging their friends and their last coach. It is expected that Tabó report in the afternoon in the celestial concentration in Cancun and can already add minutes in the friendly on Monday in front of the Deer of Merida.