Colombia responds to Ortega’s accusations and “vehemently rejects the new dictatorship” that is installed in Nicaragua

The Government of Colombia, chaired by President Iván Duque, reacted through its Foreign Ministry to the attacks carried out by Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, who on Thursday, December 16, accused that country of being a “narco-state, where they kill every day.” . The response of the Duque Administration is that “Colombia, unlike what happens in Nicaragua, is a state of law.”

He added through an official statement published by the Foreign Ministry that Colombia “enjoys solid institutions, a healthy division of powers, freedom of expression and political participation, national and foreign investment in all sectors, which has us at the forefront of growth. world this year.

He also took advantage of his response to express his deep concern at the strategy that Ortega has decided to use, which in his opinion is «to distract the attention of an international community that vehemently rejects the new dictatorship that is installed in the Central American country, generating the rejection of neighboring countries and regional concern for the risk that the Nicaraguan people will experience the horror of exodus, uprooting, loss of freedom and the brutal impoverishment that the Venezuelan and Cuban people are experiencing today.

Ortega, in his speech during the graduation of Police officers, questioned that “with what morals can Colombia speak of security in Nicaragua, of human rights in Nicaragua, if human rights are permanently violated there.”

Colombia has been one of the countries that has voted in favor of the resolutions approved by the Organization of American States (OAS) on the situation in Nicaragua. It was one of the 25 nations that did not know the legitimacy of the November 7 voting, in which the Supreme Electoral Council appointed Ortega as president, with the opponents imprisoned. He also voted in favor of the resolution that on December 8 concluded that Nicaragua does not respect its commitments to the Inter-American Democratic Charter.

Attacks to “distract attention and international censorship”

The Foreign Ministry affirmed that in the face of multiple international demands for free and transparent elections to be held in Nicaragua, for the legal status of opposition political parties to be restored and the imprisoned opposition candidates released – alluding to the seven candidates that Ortega has been imprisoned since last May – to achieve the fraud of an electoral simulation without competitors that the whole world witnessed in that country, «Ortega’s response consists of attacking Colombia to distract attention and international censorship from its total illegitimacy«.

The Duque government said that in Nicaragua the quality of democracy has the “size of its dictator” and therefore maintains that the world’s democrats “will continue to urge the international community to apply economic sanctions to all members of the Nicaraguan regime. and personnel that prevent him from buying time to continue profiting, destroying national wealth and trampling on human dignity, as happened to Venezuela.

Differentiating in The Hague

On October 1 of this year, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague finalized the round of public oral hearings on the case of Nicaragua against Colombia called “Alleged Violations of Sovereign Rights and Maritime Spaces in the Caribbean Sea”, in which the Nicaraguan defense team made its last intervention. The Hague through a statement reported that it will now begin its deliberation and the court’s ruling will be pronounced in a public hearing, the date of which will be announced at the appropriate time, the agency said.

It is known that the case could take up to six months, according to specialists. In the letter, the ICJ presented a brief summary of the three hearings held this week, and on the one held this Friday, it assured that Nicaragua presented its final communications on Colombia’s counterclaims.

The dispute between the two countries is due to a new lawsuit that Nicaragua filed in November 2013, in which it asked the ICJ to declare that Colombia violated international law by “using force in Nicaraguan maritime spaces, maintaining its presence in the maritime zones that were awarded to Nicaragua in the 2012 ruling and issuing the 2013 Decree that created the so-called Integral Contiguous Zone ”.

In 2012, the ICJ resolved an open dispute since 2001 and established new maritime boundaries between the two countries. The highest judicial authority of international law granted thousands of square kilometers of Colombian maritime territory to Nicaragua and left Colombian islands embedded in Nicaraguan jurisdiction.

Colombia without ambassador in Nicaragua

The 28th of July, the Government of Colombia called its ambassador to Nicaragua, Alfredo Rangel, for consultations, in rejection of the arrest of opponents that has occurred in recent months in the country. In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Ambassador Rangel’s call responds to “the systematic persecution against the political opposition, journalism and social leadership in Nicaragua.”

In reciprocity, on August 9, the designated vice president and spokesperson, Rosario Murillo, reported that the regime called for consultations with its ambassadors in Colombia, Costa Rica, Argentina, and Mexico, countries that had also withdrawn their representatives in Managua.

Recently, on December 10, the Ortega regime published in La Gaceta the Presidential Agreement 208-2021 that annuls the appointment of Yara Suhyén Pérez Calero as extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of Nicaragua in Colombia, a position she assumed on February 3 2016. The agreement takes effect as of December 31.