complete and updated guide, how to find your mobile

In this guide we explain everything you need to know to find your lost iPhone from the Find My iPhone app.

One of the best tools that Apple has created is the Search app, from which we can locate all our devices: iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple Watch. If your iPhone has been lost or stolen, the Search application can help you locate it in an easy way. Many users have managed to recover their lost iPhone thanks to Find My iPhone, and we have put together a comprehensive guide for you to know how to use Apple’s Find app.

Search is an exclusive service for Apple users that allows find and locate the device on a map, lock said device, delete personal data, play a sound on the device and even use lost mode to lock and follow the device

How to activate Find My iPhone

Find My iPhone is activated the moment the iPhone is set up for the first time, so the most normal thing is that it is already activated on your devices. However, you should verify that you have Find My iPhone enabled on your device by following these steps:

On your iPhone go to Settings. Tap on your profile name above. Enter the Search section. Verify that Find My iPhone is turned on.

Locate your iPhone turned off or without an internet connection

Apple has made a lot of progress with the Find app, to the point that it can locate an iPhone even when it’s turned off, without an internet connection, or even without a battery. In order to locate your iPhone in these circumstances, you must enter Settings> Profile name> Find> Find my iPhone and activate Network Find and Send last location.

When this option is activated, even if the device is not connected to the internet or is activated, the Search app will be able to find it since our iPhone will connect with other Apple devices nearby for them to share their location. This is completely anonymous and the rest of the users will not know that they are helping you.

How to locate the iPhone on a map

If you have Find My iPhone turned on, you can always locate it on a map and show its location live. You can follow their location, play sounds and much more. You can do it from almost any device with an internet connection thanks to the tools that Apple offers us.

Locate iPhone from another Apple device

You can locate your lost iPhone from another iPhone, iPad, Mac or even Apple Watch with an internet connection. This is probably the most used option, especially if you have multiple Apple devices.

All company devices have the Search application installed, from which you can locate all Apple devices associated with your account. So to locate your iPhone, follow these steps:

Locate the Search app and open it. Your Apple session is probably already logged in, if you use a friend’s device, log in with your Apple account. In the Devices section, locate your lost iPhone. By tapping on it, you will be able to see its location in real time, or the last known location.

Locate iPhone from iCloud

You can too locate your iPhone from a computer or Android device thanks to iCloudInteresting if you don’t have an Apple device handy. So you can locate your lost iPhone as quickly as possible, almost from anywhere. Just follow these steps:

Go to iCloud.com. Sign in with your Apple ID. On iCloud.com, go to the Search app. Now you can see your lost iPhone on a Map.

How to make the iPhone ring from the Search app

One of the best ways to locate a lost iPhone, especially when you are nearby, is to play a sound, and you can do it from the Search app by following these steps:

Open the Find or iCloud.com app. Go to the Devices tab. Select the lost iPhone. Tap on Play sound. If the device is offline, it will not play any sound until it connects to a network.

Mark iPhone as lost

An important option within the Search app. When you mark an iPhone, or other Apple device, as lost, you lock it remotely with an access code keeping your information safe, Apple Pay will also be disabled.

In addition, Apple allows also display a custom message on the lost iPhone screen with your contact information, to try to get it back. To do this, follow these steps:

Open the Search app and go to the Devices tab. Select the lost iPhone. Scroll down to Mark as Lost or Lost Mode and select On. Follow the steps on the screen if you want your contact information to be displayed on the lost device, or if you want to write a personalized message to ask the person who found it to contact you. Select Activate.

Erase iPhone remotely

This is the last step, and you should only do it in case you have not been able to locate your iPhone. This action cannot be undone and will completely erase your iPhone preventing the possibility of locating it again. That is, all information, contacts, photos, apps, credit or debit cards are deleted from Apple Pay, and you will not be able to see the device in the Search app.

You should only erase your iPhone when you are fully sure that you will not be able to recover it. Also, when someone else tries to use it, they will always be asked for your Apple password even if you have deleted it.

Open the Search app and select the Devices tab. Choose the iPhone you want to erase remotely. Scroll down and choose Erase this device. Select Erase this iPhone.

If you receive any Suspicious SMS or email from Apple after remotely wiping your iPhoneBe careful because thieves could be trying to get your password. Ignore it, Apple is not asking you to log in again for any reason.

Digital Representative: How to Access a Deceased User’s Apple ID

This is all you can do from the Search app. Remember that this app it is also compatible with devices such as iPad or Mac, being able to locate them, show messages, make them ring or delete them remotely.

Related topics: Tutorials

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe