Cooperstown Candidates “Under the Radar”

Hudson didn’t strike out an impressive number and was never considered the best pitcher in the league, but what he accomplished over his 17-season career looks good from a historical perspective. The sinker specialist had eight seasons with 200 or more innings, including five in which he hit 220, along with an EFE + of 125 or higher. He is one of 18 mounts in the Live Ball Era (since 1920) with at least 3,000 innings and an ERA + of 120 or better. Only five of them are not in the Hall of Fame: Clemens, Schilling, Kevin Brown, Zack Greinke (still active) and Hudson.