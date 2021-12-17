Covid-19 is once again wreaking havoc in the United States

How to get back to normal after the pandemic? 0:43

(CNN) – Covid-19 infections and hospitalizations are on the rise again in the United States, sparking a new wave of cancellations and disruptions as the country prepares for another holiday season amid the ravages of the pandemic.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, an average of 118,717 new cases of covid-19 are registered in the US per day, 40% more than a month ago, and an average of 1,326 deaths from covid-19 per day . This represents an increase of 12% compared to the previous month.

Coronavirus hospitalizations also continue to rise, trending up for more than two months as hospitals across the country grapple with staffing shortages. According to the US Department of Health and Human Services, there are 67,306 hospitalized with covid-19, 40% more than a month ago. Beds in intensive care units are 78% full, and one in five of those patients is covid-19.

The ravages of covid-19 in the United States, once again

“Cases are increasing,” Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on Wednesday night. “We have an average of about 117,000 cases. We have an increase in the percentage of hospitalizations. Deaths are still more than a thousand. Then we have, looking over our shoulders, the omicron variant, which we know, because of what is happening in South Africa and in the UK, which is a highly transmissible virus. “

Fauci: By receiving booster doses, your protection goes up 1:00

The rise in cases and hospitalizations is due to the fact that the omicron variant – which scientists believe is more contagious, although most cases appear to be mild – continues to be identified in a growing number of US states. Experts like Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease specialist, said it is likely to become the dominant strain.

“Certainly what it is showing us in other countries, and I think soon in our own country … is that it has an extraordinary ability to transmit effectively and spread,” Fauci told the “Good Morning America” ​​program on ABC East. Thursday.

“It has what we call a doubling time of about three days,” he said, adding that, “if you do the math on that … pretty soon it’s going to be the dominant variant.”

“We’ve seen it in South Africa, we’re seeing it in the UK, and I’m absolutely sure that’s what we’re going to see here relatively soon,” he said.

In response, health authorities are highlighting the importance of covid-19 vaccines and boosters. Although there is “no doubt” that vaccinated people will be infected by omicron, Fauci told Blitzer that “if you want to be optimally protected and you are vaccinated, give yourself a booster.”

Universities teach online classes and Broadway shows cancellation

The cases of covid-19 have caused several universities to start teaching classes and exams online and cancel student meetings and events: Princeton University, New York University, Cornell University and Middlebury College of Vermont announced in the last days that their fall semesters would conclude remotely after the increase in COVID-19 cases on their campuses.

WHO: Covid-19 vaccine is not enough against omicron 0:48

“Continual review of data from our covid-19 testing program indicates a considerable acceleration in the rate of new cases in our community,” NYU Chancellor Katherine Fleming said in an email sent to students on Thursday. Wednesday. “It is not a cause for alarm, but it is a cause for concern, caution and appropriate actions.”

Princeton University announced Wednesday that all licensing exams would be switched to a distance format to allow students to “leave campus when they see fit.” Meetings in closed spaces where the face cannot be covered are also canceled or postponed until January 7, 2022.

Similarly, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office is facing staff shortages in the wake of a Covid-19 outbreak after an off-premises party.

In a letter to staff, Bonnie Sard, the prosecutor’s administrative assistant, said the increase in cases “has caused significant staff shortages, disruptions in department practice and other challenges.”

It is unclear how many staff members have tested positive, and an office representative declined to elaborate on the impact of this outbreak. Those who have tested positive should be quarantined, Sard said, and numerous staff from the affected department have been asked not to come to the office as a precaution.

Several Broadway shows, including “Hamilton,” canceled their performances this week due to COVID-19. The cancellations come just weeks after shows began to reopen after a prolonged hiatus from the pandemic.

The announcement for “Hamilton” came less than an hour before its 8 pm ET Wednesday night show began. The show cited “covid-19 cases,” adding: “Our highest priority is always the health and safety of each and every cast, crew and audience member within the Richard Rodgers Theater.”

With input from Deidre McPhillips, Maggie Fox, Jacqueline Howard, Paul P. Murphy, Nora Neus, Elizabeth Stuart, and Sahar Akbarzai.