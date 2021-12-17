Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez reveal the sex of the babies they are expecting

Cristiano Ronaldo Y Georgina rodriguez made known through their social networks the sex of the expecting babies. The couple, one of the most solid in the middle, is waiting for twins and that it is A boy and a girl. The perfect accomplices for this beautiful announcement were nothing more and nothing less than his other four children: Cristiano Jr., Alana Martina, Eva María and Mateo. Besides this gender reveal Most familiar, it took place in an almost magical setting, since it takes place a few days after Christmas, and let’s remember that Georgina and the children are on vacation in a snowy and freezing destination at the North Pole.

In their Instagram accounts, the soccer player and the model shared the tender video in which their children are appreciated with mischievous smiles, excited to discover the gender of the new members of the family. On one side are Crisitano Jr. with his four-year-old brother Mateo. On the other side, the girls of the house appear, Eva María and Alana, four years old, with a balloon and a needle.

© @ cristiano The children of the footballer and the model were the perfect accomplices of this beautiful advertisement

In the background you can hear the voice of Georgina, who, excited, counts to three and suddenly they discover it! The babies on the way are a boy and a girl. In this way, Cristiano and Georgina will have three boys and three girls at home, a whole big family. Along with the video, Cristiano commented: “Where life begins and love never ends ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #blessed (Where life begins and love never ends)”.