Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez will have twins: boy and girl

Yesiuuuu X2! The Commander never stops on the field of play or with his partner. Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez will be parents of twins and this thursday revealed the sex of the next babies, which will make the family even bigger, one of the most solid in the sports world.

With almost 12 million views within hours of its publication on the Manchester United footballer’s Instagram account, The video shows the couple’s four current children with balloons in hand to give the expected announcement, against the background of the Christmas tree and many gift boxes.

What is the sex of CR7 and Georgina’s twins?

The tender scene starring Cristiano Jr, Alana Martina, Eva María and Mateo served to uncover to the world that CR7 and Georgina will have a boy and a girl, remembering that the official announcement of the pregnancy was made at the end of last October.

Georgina is heard in the background of the video with the countdown for the little ones to burst the balloons, surprised to see blue and pink confetti. “He’s a boy,” says Junior, “and he’s also a girl,” Alana yells.

Where will Cristiano spend Christmas?

It should be remembered that, a few days before Christmas, Georgina and her children are on vacation in a snowy and freezing destination at the north pole waiting for Cristiano to pass the dates.

