Cruz Azul fulfills Juan Reynoso Guzmán’s greatest whim and attacks Rayados de Monterrey

Juan Reynoso was surprised in the last hours with the hiring of one of his players required of the board.

December 16, 2021 · 17:09 hs

The Cruz Azul transfer market continues its crusade after the departures of Orbelín Pineda, Walter Montoya and Yoshimar Yotún took place, but now the managers have managed to fulfill one of Juan Reynoso’s whims.

The last movements of the cement manufacturers focused on the attempt to renew some of the contracts such as that of the Peruvian midfielder, but they failed to find the objective, so they tried to hire stars to fill that void.

Faced with this situation, from the leadership of La Noria, they gave the opportunity to snatch one of Rayados de Monterrey’s signings and fulfill the requirement of the 51-year-old strategist.

Cristian Tabó became the new reinforcement of Cruz Azul for the following season of Liga MX after having refused to sign with the Guadalupe team to reinforce the lines of the Peruvian technical director.

“Christian Tabó is a new player of La Maquina. Give everything for this shirt!”, Wrote the official account of the champion entity of Guard1anes 2021 and the last Champion of Champions.

In this way, in the event that the managers end up selling Jonathan Rodríguez, Juan Reynoso Guzmán will have the services of another Uruguayan striker who managed to accumulate six goals in 18 appearances with the Puebla shirt last season.