Cuban actor Pancho García dies in Havana

The renowned Cuban actor Francisco Wilfredo Garcia Castellanos, known as Pancho garcia, died this Thursday in Havana at 78 years old.

The sad news of his death, of which the causes are unknown, was confirmed by his niece Becky Luna on Facebook and reproduced by dozens of his colleagues from the theater sector on social networks.

“Words do not fit all the beautiful things I could say about my uncle Pancho García, mommy’s brother. Uncle it holds a very special place in our hearts. He was a very tender, humble, loving and extremely talented human being on stage. Great Cuban actor died this morning in Havana. We will miss you so much. RIP Uncle. We love you very much ”, were the moving words of Luna, who shared photos of the family with the artist.

National Theater Award in 2012, Pancho Garcia was born in Cienfuegos on October 4, 1943 and began his acting training in 1961 when he joined the Experimental Group of Fans of Havana, which he would go on to direct in 1968.

He was part of important Cuban theater groups, among them the Grupo Teatro Estudio, by Vicente and Raquel Revuelta and the Hubert de Blanck Theater Company, with which he created an extensive repertoire of dramatic characters. As of 2003, it expanded its collaboration with other groups, including Argos Theater, under the direction of Carlos Celdrán.

In the cinema it also transcended for its interpretive quality, in films such as A Cuban fight against demons, from Tomás Gutiérrez Alea; Kid, from Juan Carlos Cremata; José Martí: the eye of the canary, from Fernando Perez, Y The pool, from Carlos Quintela.

The death of the versatile performer has also found replicas on other creators’ profiles. Among them the young filmmaker Jose Luis Aparicio Ferrera, who rated Pancho García as a kind and sharp artist.

“He told us that working with young people was a gift, but we received the gift. Between takes he shared his incredible stories with us, and I felt like I had never worked with someone so professional. Thank you very much, teacher. An honor and a pleasure. Lots of light and rest in peace “, said the director in his post.

Meanwhile, the actress Rachel Pastor shared photos with the admired Cuban actor and affirmed that the ovation for him would always be endless. “There are many anecdotes, stories with you, always light,” he added.

In addition to his mark in the cinema, Pancho participated in television dramatizations, such as soap operas, crime series and stories. It was playwriter, including an adaptation of the novel The Impure by Miguel de Carrión and the monologues Tribute Y Cousin from Havana.

In 2014 founded the theater group El Túnel, made up of young actors to whom he gave excellent life and profession lessons. That same year they managed to premiere the setting Ay Carmela!, by José Sánchez Sinisterra and under the artistic direction of Pancho himself.

He deserved the Distinction for Cuban Culture and the Nicolás Guillén Diploma and was a member of the Association of Performing Arts of the Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba (UNEAC).