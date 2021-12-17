“Cybernetics, the most dangerous weapon in the world”

JPMorgan Council Alerts Cyber ​​Risks 1:05

(CNN) – Business leaders and former legislators are sounding the cyber alarm.

JPMorgan’s International Council on Thursday urged the public and private sectors to intensify their efforts in cybersecurity to combat an increasingly dangerous threat to the economy and national security.

The Board, which includes the CEO of JPMorgan, Jamie Dimon; Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky; and the former Secretary of State, Condoleezza Rice, called for greater collaboration between the government and companies, greater exchange of information and stricter legislation on cybersecurity.

“Cyber ​​is the most dangerous weapon in the world, politically, economically and militarily,” said former Defense Secretary Bob Gates, vice president of JPMorgan’s International Council, in the report, shared exclusively with CNN.

Several high-profile hacks this year highlight the dangers posed by cyber vulnerabilities.

Earlier this year, a gasoline shortage occurred in the southeastern U.S. after an attack by ransomware close the Colonial Pipeline, one of the most vital pieces of the US energy infrastructure. Later, a cyber attack that infiltrated JBS forced the meat producer to shut down all beef production at facilities across the United States.

In 2020, Russian hackers breached US federal agencies in an attack that compromised up to 14 tech companies.

“Cyber ​​attacks in 2021 grew in number and sophistication, demonstrating that both state actors with vast resources and criminal groups have the ability to threaten critical infrastructure and ultimately national security,” wrote the JPMorgan International Council.

Measures and opportunities to face the weapon that cybernetics represents

The White House sent a letter this Thursday outlining the measures that business leaders can take to defend themselves against cyber attacks this holiday season.

“Unfortunately, malicious cyber actors do not take vacations, and they can ruin ours if we are not prepared and protected,” Biden’s cybersecurity officers warned in the letter.

The JPMorgan board, whose members also include former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, recognized the Biden administration and Congress for the “enormous amount of work” done to address the cyber challenge.

However, the JPMorgan Board, which met for the first time in 1967, also laid out “opportunities to amplify these efforts,” including:

Strengthen collaboration between the public and private sectors

Increase the hiring of cybersecurity experts in public bodies

Improve the exchange of information between like-minded countries

Define and “enforce the rules of cyber behavior”

Enact legislation to codify the decrees enacted by the Biden administration and previous governments

“The public and private sectors must work together to fortify our business and government activities against this threat,” Gates wrote, “and to adequately educate the American people about how dangerous this weapon is.”

Businesses fear that governments hold back information

The JPMorgan Board called on governments to do more to bring cybercriminals to justice in a more timely manner. According to the report, this “would create greater trust and improve the exchange of information” between the public and private sectors.

“Cyber ​​risk is of vital importance to countries, economies and businesses,” Dimon wrote in the report. “To help protect national security and overcome impediments to trade, we need to hold bad actors to account, provide transparency to those affected by incidents, invest in improving cybersecurity, and adopt safe and robust practices for protection. and data management “.

The Council argued that it is crucial that governments do not hide what they know about cyber incidents and threats.

“There is a perception among some business leaders that the government is not sharing as much information as it could, undermining trust and discouraging companies from sharing information to the same extent,” the report says.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned Wednesday of how a large-scale cyberattack could rock financial markets.

When asked at a press conference to identify risks to financial stability, Powell mentioned commonly cited threats like a new variant of COVID-19 and high market valuations. But he went on to raise concerns about how the Fed would respond to a major cyber attack.

“The risk of a successful cyberattack […] it would be very difficult to deal with, “Powell said.” We know how to deal with bad loans and things like that. I think if there was a cyberattack that was going to bring down a major financial institution or financial market utility, that would really create significant financial stability risks that we haven’t really faced yet. ”