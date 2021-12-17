DACO alerts about the recall of batteries for residential energy storage | Others

The Korean company LG Energy Solution, Ltd. (LG) notified the Department of Consumer Affairs (DACO) that it will carry out a worldwide voluntary recall of lithium-ion batteries used in residential energy storage systems (batteries domestic ESS).

“Through a written communication, the company informed us that around 354 ESS domestic batteries are subject to recall in Puerto Rico because some of these products have been related to thermal overheating incidents,” said Edan Rivera Rodríguez, secretary of DACO.

ESS home batteries allow their owners to capture and store energy from solar panels for use when those systems are not directly receiving solar energy.

“According to the communication sent by LG, the products subject to recall are ESS domestic batteries, equipped with cells manufactured between April 2017 and September 2018, which correspond, for the most part, to the RESU10H variety (Type R ) ”, Rivera Rodríguez added.

The secretary clarified that, as stated by the manufacturer, these products have not been sold directly to consumers, but to home builders and solar product installers.

“When the withdrawal from the market of any product is involved, the responsible business is obliged to inform, in a clear and adequate way, the reasons that generate the withdrawal, the rights that all affected consumers have, and the mechanisms for them to be honored. such rights ”, emphasized the official.

Rivera said he is pending that this obligation is fulfilled, according to the DACO Quality and Safety regulations.

At the moment, LG has not yet made a formal disclosure to consumers, which is expected to take place in the next few days. Anyone who requires more information can contact company representatives at resuservice@lgensol.com or by calling 888-737-8104.