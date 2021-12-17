Date and time of the match Colombia vs. Peru qualifying Qatar 2022 – International Football – Sports

The executive committee of the Colombian Football Federation confirmed the date and time of the match between Colombia Y Peru, on the qualifying for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The game will be key to the aspirations of the team led by Reinaldo Rueda to qualify for the World Cup next year.

This will be the date of the knockout match

The schedule that the Federation will send to Conmebol and Fifa is 4 o’clock in the afternoon on Friday, January 28, at the Roberto Meléndez stadium in Barranquilla. This was confirmed Ramón Jesurún, president of the FCF, in the Planeta Fútbol program on Antena 2.

Jesurún added that the aspiration of the entity is that, for that double date in which they will also face Argentina on February 1, they can count on several of the players who will be in the friendly match against Honduras, on January 18 in Fort Lauderdale , to give continuity to the work of Rueda and that the footballers do not leave concentration.

The schedules of the rest of the double day of January and February of the qualifying rounds have not yet been confirmed by Conmebol.

Other decisions of the executive committee

In addition, at the committee meeting, the venues for the women’s Copa América were ratified. Colombia will organize next year. It will be played in Armenia, Bucaramanga and Cali, which will host the final.

It should be remembered that the first two stadiums were used in the 2020 Pre-Olympic and that Pascual Guerrero was remodeled for the frustrated Men’s Cup that was going to be played this year in the country and that Brazil finally organized.

