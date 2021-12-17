Date, time and TV channels to watch LIVE the FINAL (IDA) by Liga MX Femenil

We are beginning to get closer to what the IDA game will be for the FINAL of the Liga MX Femenil, where Rayadas de Monterrey will play home against Tigres UANL.

After several months of competition, the time has come to find out which team will be consecrated within the women’s field. In the GOING of the FINAL by Liga MX Women, the truth is Rayadas de Monterrey will be facing off against the Tigres UANL.

The game will take place TODAY, Friday, December 17, with agreed schedule for 21:00 CDMX time. This same will have the transmission LIVE Y LIVE from Fox Sports Y Fanatiz towards Mexico.

We start on the local side, where the “Rayadas” reach this commitment to match 2-2 overall with Atlas, going to the round for away goals. Previously, those led by Eva Mirror They had left Xolos de Tijuana on the road.

While in the visiting part, we must say the “Auriazules”, current two-time champions, have beaten Club América 5-2 on aggregate, ratifying their great moment in the championship. On the previous occasion, those commanded by Roberto Medina they had managed to eliminate Chivas de Guadalajara.

The match Rayados de Monterrey vs. UANL Tigers will take place TODAY Friday, December 17, at the BBVA Stadium, from 21.00 CDMX hour, for the first leg of the Grand Final.

The match Rayados de Monterrey vs. UANL Tigers will be broadcast Live for Mexico through the screen of Fox Sports, and ONLINE, via streaming, by Fanatiz.