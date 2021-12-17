Diego Lainez scores a great goal with Betis in Copa del Rey: VIDEO

Hobby

Diego Lainez appeared with a goal for the second time in the season for Real Betis in a duel for the second round of the Copa del Rey against Talavera, a team from the First Division of the Royal Spanish Soccer Federation (Third Division in the order of the competitions).

The match had to reach overtime because the 90 minutes culminated in a 2-2 draw and the Mexican appeared to put the both of the advantage, in addition to practically from the classification to the next phase of the contest.

It was the 115th minute when Sergio Canales, who is -perhaps- the best footballer of the Betic team, gave the ball to the youth squad of America and this, already within the area, He hit him with his left foot and put the ball close to the left post.

DIEGO LAINEZ GOOOOL TO 116 ‘TO QUALIFY REAL BETIS TO THE NEXT ROUND OF THE CUP OF THE KING! PUT THE 2-3! ??????????????????????????????????????????????? ?????????????? pic.twitter.com/GnpIe1zfYZ – xGoalsMX  (@xGoalsMX) December 16, 2021

After the Mexican’s goal, Canales appeared to score the fourth of the night and close a match that should not have been complicated by a Real Betis that is in great shape in La Liga marching in third position.

Diego Lainez has not had regularity In this first round of European football, but little by little it begins to have more participation and to take pace with a view to the closure of both La Liga and the Copa del Rey and Europa League in 2022.

