Diego Novoa penalties: Novoa salvador: See the two penalties that the goalkeeper saved Millonarios | sports

Night of emotions in El Campín. Millonarios, who receive América de Cali with the option of qualifying for the final of the League, could not get ahead on the scoreboard after kick two penalties, with Diego Novoa as the undisputed figure.

At minute 20 of the game, Andrade of America and Emerson Rivaldo Rodríguez of Millonarios starred a move for many doubtful, which immediately judge Nicolás Gallo sanctioned as the maximum penalty.

The players of America did not allow Fernando Uribe, scorer of Millonarios, kicked the quick penalty, not before Gallo was called to review the play at VAR. The referees in the video referee room did their thing, they asked the center-back to review the play.

Nicolás Gallo did his homework, although with delay due to a momentary error in the VAR monitor, but finally he kept with his initial decision and decreed a penalty for Millonarios.

The first shot was made by Fernando Uribe, Diego Novoa dressed as a hero and kept the 0-0 after stopping the ball from the scorer ‘ambassador’, who left minutes later due to a physical discomfort, but evidently affected by having missed the penalty.

Seconds later, the referee decreed that the penalty be charged again and the opportunity went to Daniel Ruiz. However, once again Diego Novoa dressed as a hero, for the second time in a row, saved the penalty of Millionaires and kept the arc at zero.