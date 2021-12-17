Diego Valdés’ first words as a Club América footballer

This Wednesday it was officially announced by Club América that the first reinforcement for the Closing 2022 would Diego Valdes, the Chilean from the set of Saints, who had been linked to the team for a few days, but who was still in the sights of other squads that were seeking his integration.

However, the footballer decided to wear the Eagles shirt and upon his arrival at the Nest he was able to share his first words as a azulcrema element. For Valdés, reaching Coapa It is a challenge that he has always had in mind, since since his arrival in Mexico There was a lot of talk about the team and he knows how important it is at the national level.

“I’m very excited to get here, I think we all know the importance of the club. Very excited that we do well as a group and I think I find out here with the people who work, a day before, that there is an option to come here and I took it in the best way and I am happy to be here, “said the Chilean.

Diego assured that he wants to be committed to the team, to be one of the footballers who can give his best as one of his compatriots did at the time, Ivan Zamorano. Valdés stressed that when he was on the other side whenever he faced the America He had to prepare to the maximum, because he is one of the biggest rivals to beat, so now that he has to wear the shirt he will have to do it twice.

In addition, in his first approach with the team, he was able to meet some members of the team and members of the staff with whom he felt very good. In this way, the footballer left a very special message to the fans who were also happy, for the most part, with his arrival at the Nest, committing themselves during their stay.