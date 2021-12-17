Dj Adoni: Do not charge artists to sound them

His mixes, his popular phrases, along with the style of music that he shares on his YouTube channel, with more than a million followers, and the parties that he entertains, have made Julio Adonis Gross, better known as Dj Adoni, a phenomenon of masses.

But many questions have arisen around the Dominican DJ, a native of San Francisco de Macorís, raised in Los Mina and residing in the United States, who has been able to respond in a fair way to the press of his country.

It was surprising that for the scope and punch that Dj Adonis has, before an immense conglomerate of consumers throughout Latin America and part of Europe, it does not charge artists to place their musical themes.

It is usual, here in the Dominican Republic, that DJs charge artists for the placement of songs. This dissemination is so effective that a large number of musical hits, on many occasions, have used this platform to achieve the punch.

DJ Adoni said he did not charge any artist to place his music. “I have never done it, nor am I going to do it,” he said confidently, despite being aware of the business that this means for his project.

“But with my attitude I’m not saying that how I do it is right or how other DJs do it is wrong. No, maybe I’m doing it wrong and they are doing it well. But I have not wanted to take money from any artist to spread their music, because it does not seem fair and because I know that at the end of the day it could bring me some kind of inconvenience.

Dj Adoni, does not sing, does not play any instrument, does not write songs. Does Dj Adoni consider himself an artist? She was asked.

The young man does not like being described as a “turntable” in order to demerit his work. Of his work he explained that knowing how to mix music and that people enjoy it is an art. “Putting music is an art”, he assures, more in his case, his proposal is accompanied by a series of popular phrases that his followers have liked.

“Many people do not understand this work, we must take care of the music, so that the public does not fall. In my shows people are going to have a good time, they enjoy the music that I play and the phrases that I have created, besides that we have two very close songs now it is also a great attraction.

With Farruko

The Puerto Rican singer Farruko joined his company “Carbon Fiber Music” with DJ Adoni, this has meant an important boost for the young Dominican mixer.

Two themes

For the company he has already recorded two songs “El incomprendido”, together with Farruko and “Romo Remix” together with Farruko and El Experimento.

Collaborations

With the phrase “the opinion is yours and life is mine” DJ Adoni announced that a very important collaboration with urban exponents of great artistic importance is coming, but of which he still cannot reveal the names.