Do you think Erling Haaland will play for Barça?

The meeting between Joan Laporta and Mino Raiola, at the beginning of this week, has put FC Barcelona back among the teams that could sign Erling Haaland should he leave Borussia Dortmund. The Norwegian continues to be the ‘dream’ of all Barcelona fans and especially of the Barça president, who sees the 21-year-old forward as the next leader of the culé team. However, as with the rest of the operations, the economic factor plays against the Blaugrana.

Haaland will be a millionaire signing and there is no doubt about it. Mino Raiola wants to move his ‘pearl’ by a very high figure, which It will not fall below 150-160 million euros, between what Dortmund and the agent will ask for, in addition to his father. To that, we must add the salary that the footballer will ask for in his new club. In addition to that, as recently reported, there are three conditions on the table to achieve the transfer of the ‘wonder kid’ from Europe, in the summer of 2022.

Haaland will ask for three things, in addition to the economic factor: be leader of the project of the team to which they arrive, play the Champions League 2022-2023 and wear the number ‘9’. Barça wants to meet all these conditions, aware that it will be a great ‘boost’ in the quality of the team, but also that there will be a lot of competition in the market and that it will have to have extraordinary income (in addition to departures, salary reductions …) to get his transfer, hence in ‘FCBN’ we wonder if, in your opinion, FC Barcelona will get the signing of Haaland:

THE SURVEY

Can FC Barcelona sign Erling Haaland?

In any case, Barça and half Europe dream of the Borussia Dortmund striker, the great novelty of football in the last two seasons. The Norwegian falls for goals and has shown to take advantage of every opportunity to punish his rivals with goals, but also by assisting his teammates in a wonderful way. He is a forward who has it all and who will fight in the coming years to become one of the best players in the world.

For FC Barcelona, ​​a guarantee of goals would be true. His best quality is his physical dexterity, which has allowed him at Dortmund to participate in the association game as a benchmark in attack. His control of the ball and ability to hold it when pressed is impressive, in addition to his speed that allows him to escape from defenders.

The accounts to get Haaland

A few days ago, the medium ‘Sport1’ reported that there is a release clause for Erling Haaland since the summer of 2022, in case a satisfactory offer arrives at the Signal Iduna Park offices. This would have to be around 100 or 120 million euros, but it would not be the only thing to pay for the Norwegian ‘crack’. His father, in addition to Mino Raiola, also want a ‘juicy’ commission that could be 60 ‘kilos’: 40 for the representative and 20 for Alf-Inge Haaland. There, 200 million euros are added. Likewise, we must take into account the salary that Haaland intends to have in his new team, which aims to be 30 million net (60 million gross).