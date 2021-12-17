Does the cumulative incidence of covid reflect reality?

Pilar Rodriguez Ledo, first vice president and head of Teaching and Medical Education at SEMG, and José Polo García, president of Semergen.

It has been a maxim since the Covid-19 pandemic began. Initially, the health did not have the protocols or the logistical tools and diagnostic tests necessary to reflect a cumulative incidence at 14 days per 100,000 inhabitants that was real. Later, after leaving the hardest stage behind and with the arrival of the drop in incidence, the number of diagnostic tests performed based on the number of cases generated more reliable data. However, circumstances have returned tothat marks the measures of health policy.

Once mass screening has been relegated, health centers have assumed the leading role in the detection of positives. Something that with the increase in the demand for tests has once again collapsed at the first level of care of the National Health System (SNS). “I have been able to speak with colleagues from all the autonomous communities and the number of positives has increased in all centers with a demand for diagnostic tests that has once again overflowed “, explains José Polo García, president of the Spanish Society of Primary Care Physicians (Semergen).

In the same sense, Pilar García Ledo, vice president of the Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians (SEMG) is shown. “Primary Care is still very overwhelmed and it is impossible to be able to detect all positives. The accumulated incidence does not reflect reality, there is an underdiagnosis ”, he explains. For Polo García, the accumulated incidence does at least reflect the increase in cases that are being experienced in Primary Care. “Doctors are seeing the increase in incidence and more tests are being done because we are demanding them. In addition, there is more common cold so more tests are being done to rule out that it is covid “, he emphasizes



An absence of evidence between asymptomatic and mild covid

Behind this ‘diagnostic escape’ there are also other factors to take into account such as the high vaccination rate that translates into greater mild symptoms. “One of the biggest problems to know the real number of infections are asymptomatic, since They do not know they have the virus, but they do act as a transmitter of the virus.or ”, says Rodríguez Ledo.

In addition, as detailed by the vice president of SEMG, if Ómicron becomes prevalent there will be more people infected with mild symptoms: “These are probably not tested and, therefore, they will not count in the registers ”.