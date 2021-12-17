Dollar price today December 17, peso starts with advance

Today Friday, December 17, 2021, the dollar is trading at 20.7538 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the report of Banxico, the peso ended yesterday Thursday at 20.8167 pesos per unit against the spot interbank dollar.

According to economist Gabriela Siller, the Mexican peso starts the last day of the week with advances, pointing to a third earnings session after the boost it obtained yesterday by the announcement of the Bank of Mexico to raise the benchmark rate to 5.50%, which represents an increase of 50 basis points.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 20.8167 – Sale: $ 20.8167

: Buy $ 20.8167 – Sale: $ 20.8167 HSBC : Buy: $ 20.81 – Sale: $ 21.49

: Buy: $ 20.81 – Sale: $ 21.49 Banamex : Buy: $ 20.18 – Sale: $ 21.34

: Buy: $ 20.18 – Sale: $ 21.34 Bancomer: Buy: $ 20.16 – Sale: $ 21.05

Buy: $ 20.16 – Sale: $ 21.05 Banorte: Buy: $ 19.70 – Sale: $ 21.10

Buy: $ 19.70 – Sale: $ 21.10 Scotiabank: Buy: $ 19.00 – Sale: $ 22.20

Buy: $ 19.00 – Sale: $ 22.20 IXE: Buy: $ 19.70 – Sale: $ 21.10

Buy: $ 19.70 – Sale: $ 21.10 Bajío Bank: Buy: $ 20.30 – Sale: $ 21.40

Buy: $ 20.30 – Sale: $ 21.40 Monex: Buy: $ 20.36 – Sale: $ 21.36

Buy: $ 20.36 – Sale: $ 21.36 Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 20.00 – Sale: $ 20.49

Buy: $ 20.00 – Sale: $ 20.49 Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.50 – Sale: $ 21.50

Buy: $ 20.50 – Sale: $ 21.50 Santander: Buy: $ 19.86 – Sale: $ 21.39

Buy: $ 19.86 – Sale: $ 21.39 Exchange: Buy: $ 20.25 – Sale: $ 21.26

Buy: $ 20.25 – Sale: $ 21.26 Banregio: Buy: $ 19.60 – Sale: $ 21.60

Regarding the bitcoin, is currently at $ 46,738.9 with a downward trend in real time.

Regarding the euro, this is priced at $ 23.45 pesos, for $ 27.56 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

