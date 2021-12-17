Dominicans with residence may vote in NY elections

As of 2023, around 150 thousand dominicans will be able to vote in municipal elections from New York, in which the different city authorities are chosen from among themselves, they will be able to choose the county prosecutors, the comptroller, the ombudsman, the Mayor and the councilors.

The measure only applies to vote for the aforementioned positions, because, by law, only US citizens have the right to vote in the elections federal and presidential.

In total, about a million immigrants, will have the possibility to exercise the right to vote in New York.

The data was confirmed by Ydanis Rodriguez, outgoing councilor of the NY-10 district, and who led the initiative for its approval.

This mandate would be Rodríguez’s last initiative, this being the end of his term as councilor, and for which he was fighting the 12 years that he was a member of the city ​​Council.

“The city of New York it has become an example to follow for other cities. Many more states will soon introduce and pass laws to grant voting rights to non-citizens throughout the United States, ”said the Dominican councilor.

Rodríguez also stated that being New York one of the most diverse cities in the world, it is important to ensure that there is adequate representation for all New Yorkers, “That starts with expanding the reach of who can vote in our elections local”.

The measure grants the right to vote for everyone who has a legal residence in the United States, a work permit, and for those who are under the Deferred Action Program for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), and to immigrants who benefit from Temporary Protected Status (TPS).

The measure has also generated controversy, because it would benefit Democratic candidates over Republicans in the first place.

New York It would be the twelfth city in the US that grants this right to residents, being the state where the largest population of immigrants in all the country.

The requirements to be able to vote with residency include having lived in NY for at least 30 days, having a temporary or permanent work permit, and registering to vote on the corresponding dates.