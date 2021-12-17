Driven lower by banks and tech, Wall Street ended the week with losses

Workers of the New York Stock Exchange, in a file photograph (Photo: EFE)

The banks and the great values technological lead another decline on Wall Street in Friday trading and all major indices suffered weekly losses.

According to preliminary data, S&P 500 lost 48.75 points, or 1.04%, to 4,619.92 units, while the Nasdaq Composite it lost 14.80 points, or 0.07%, to 15,165.63 units. The Industrial Average Dow jones It fell 532.14 points, or 1.48%, to 35,365.50 units.

Investors have been withdrawing money from the table while the Federal Reserve moves to reduce stimulus and fight inflation. Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are headed for his third weekly drop in the last four.

The technological values they have led the losses as Wall Street prepares for higher interest rates. Oracle fell 6.9%, the largest decline in the S&P 500, while Adobe fell 2.6%.

Large technology companies often have high valuations based on assumptions about their future profitability. These valuations are usually more acceptable to investors when interest rates are stable. low, but they become less desirable when interest rates go up.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell (Photo: Reuters)

The Federal Reserve has signaled its plans to accelerate the reduction of monthly bond purchases that have helped keep interest rates low. This policy change sets the stage for the Fed start raising rates sometime next year.

“The cat is out of the bag now and it looks like inflation is something that is going to be more persistent in 2022″ Said Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist at Allianz Investment Management.

Small company stocks outperformed the broader market, making the index Russell 2000 go up 1%.

The returns of the bonds fell. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 1.41% from 1.42% on Thursday. This harmed the banks, which rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans. JPMorgan Chase fell 2.3%.

Losses were widespread in other sectors. A wide range of retailers, home goods manufacturers and industrial companies also fell. Home Depot fell 2.8%, Procter & Gamble 1.4% and Caterpillar 2%.

The sectors considered less risky they held out better than the rest of the market. The values real estate rose slightly. The losses were not so serious for the companies of public services and of materials.

Some values ​​related to travels, including cruise operators, rose. Royal Caribbean gained 6.2%, Norwegian Cruise Line 5.3% and Carnival 4.4%.

The price of raw The US fell 2.1% amid a broad pullback in energy futures. S&P 500 energy sector stocks mostly fell. Chevron was down 1.9%. The European and Asian markets closed mostly lower.

Wall Street is also gauging the possible impact of the increase in cases of coronavirus with the new omicron variant. European public health experts have urged extreme caution in the face of the latest wave.

Investors also take into account rising tensions between China and the United States, in the midst of a global supply chain already under pressure. In the United States, Congress passed a law that bans all imports from China’s Xinjiang region, unless companies can show they were produced without forced labor.

(With information from AP and Reuters)

