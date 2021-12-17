Easy Exercises to Increase Strength and Endurance | Your City The News Café

Read transcript

they know we always wanthelp them. let’s talk abouthealth and physical condition.let’s learn to doeasy exercises forfeed the force,resistance and coordination.let’s see some hand tipsfrom an expert.very important exercises.we welcome you toour friend.>> hello.aleyda: you are very pretty today.>> thank you very much.aleyda: I think it’s veryexercise is important.>> is a topic that I am passionate about.many people enter the gym andsees an exercise and does not return.aleyda: we feel sorry.>> everything is an evolution. theown exercise has aevolve to get it right. thebody needs to adapt. there areto be patient. the firstYou cannot achieve everything.a competition.aleyda: and surely nobodyworld.>> everyone is on their own.aleyda: you have to allow yourself that.>> give yourself a chance.aleyda: let’s go with this oneexercise. it is an exercise thatburn calories and work everythingthe body.>> is the most intimidating and forI chose that.look. let’s go down in squatopened.one leg up andahead.speed is set by you.leg forward and legbehind. and not even go up.It is the first step.aleyda: what we usually seewhich is high impact.one leg at a time.>> if you don’t want to upload,stay in this position.aleyda: another process with thisexercise?.>> when you already have strength,let’s go to the next exercise.It’s very similar. we are going todo with both legs.I pass both legs towardsyou’re jumping everythingchecked. the jumps arecontrolled.there is a more complicated version.we involved a jump, buthas to fall out of shapecorrect so as not to hurt theknees.that makes the knees nothave impacts. It is important.aleyda: I love it.there are no excuses. it’s an exercise