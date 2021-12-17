Ecuadorian Football Federation sets ticket prices for the knockout match against Brazil | Football | sports

Tickets are discounted if fans purchase them in advance until January 16.

The match for date 15 of the tie heading to Qatar 2022 World Cup Come in Ecuador and Brazil, which will be played at 4:00 p.m. on January 27, draws the attention of the Ecuadorian fans and the Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF), which is prepared well in advance.

To that end and when there are 42 days left for that crucial match, which will be played at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium, from Quito, the Ecuadorian professional soccer matrix began the early sale, and at a discount, of the tickets for the duel that could seal the classification of the Tricolor to the World Cup event.

For fans who wish buy your tickets in advance, from December 16 to January 16, 2022, the price to the different locations is as follows: general, $ 25; tribune, $ 60; box, $ 100; box owners, $ 60; and suite, $ 60.

For their part, for fans who are going to buy their tickets at the regular period, which runs from January 17 to 26, 2022, the cost of each location will be general, $ 35; tribune, $ 75; box, $ 120; box owners, $ 75; and suite, $ 75.

The FEF also announced that it will apply a 50% discount for the elderly and those who have Conadis card; In addition, all children older than 2 years will pay entry; and all attendees must present the PCR test that have been made up to 72 hours before the game.

Tickets in Quito are sold at the Quicentro North, Portal Shopping, from 10:00 to 20:00, and will be attended until December 24. Care will resume on January 14, 2022.

For their part, for the fans who they live in GuayaquilTickets can be purchased at the headquarters building of the Ecuadorian Football Federation, on Las Aguas Avenue, from Monday to Friday, from 09:00 to 17:00.

For the owners of suites, boxes and cardholders of the Liga de Quito stadium, tickets can be purchased through the portal https://hinchennials.fef.ec or at the offices of the Quito University Sports League, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., at Fray Francisco Caicedo 255 and San Francisco, from December 16 to January 26, with the exception of December 25 and January 13, which will not be attended.

The Ecuadorian Football Federation also communicates that the sale of tickets via on-line it will be enabled on holidays and weekends at https://hinchennials.fef.ec.

He clarified that fans who have fertilizer with a package full they have their entrance secured to the match against Brazil and all the matches until the end of the qualifying rounds.

“This will be the penultimate match for the Tricolor at home and our players need your support to qualify for the World Cup. Let’s go to the stadium! Together we make history! ”, He reviews in the last part. (D)