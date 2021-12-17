Edinson Cavani reveals his future and would sign with Barcelona to replace Kun Agüero

2021-12-16

Barcelona just lost an element in its squad after the announcement of the retirement of Kun Aguero last Wednesday.

The Argentine footballer was one of the few attacking options available to the squad he directs Xavi Herández, which already has a substitute for him.

According TYC Sports media informationIt is the 34-year-old Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani, who would leave Manchester United in the next transfer window.

‘El matador’ had had advanced talks to arrive in the summer at the Boca Juniors from Argentina, who has haunted him since his departure from PSG in 2020.

Everything was arranged for the Uruguayan attacker to sign for him Xenieze after his contract ended in June 2022, but things took an unexpected turn. The media in question revealed that Cavani told Boca that he would go to Barcelona in january.

The Spanish team, who signed Dani alves as a free agent and intends to take over the services of Ferran Torres, he does not have variants in attack other than the Dutch Memphis Depay, as Luuk De Jong does not convince Xavi, which would add an element of weight for the remainder of a league already lost where they only aspire to access positions of Champions and the knockout phase of the Europe Laegue.

Cavani had a good first season with him United the previous season being one of the team’s scorers with 10 goals in 25 games, however, the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo and the change of system has deprived him of the activity, playing only 274 minutes in eight games between Champions Y Premier league where he only scored once.