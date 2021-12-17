Eiza González shows how to wear skinny jeans with style | Special: Instagram

Skinny jeans are basic garments that never go out of style and Eiza Gonzalez It has become an inspiration to wear them with style, showing that in addition to enhancing and stylizing the figure, they adapt perfectly to the silhouette regardless of height or complexion.

Although the talented actress of 31 years old He also usually uses straight, baggy, flared jeans or mom jeans, he usually opts more for the silhouette of tight pants that further stylizes his sculptural figure.

Over the years, the acclaimed Mexican actress and singer has been faithful to the high-waisted blue skinny-fit pants and has created infallible outfits with which she has captivated in each of her appearances.

One of the most remembered outfits is the one he wore during the photocall of his film “Bloodshot” in 2020 where she paired a skinny jean with a strapless top with a matching pastel pink cape from the fashion designer Brandon maxwell and complemented with belt and high strap sandals in rose gold tone.

Eiza González is one of the most beautiful and sought-after Latin actresses in the film industry of Hollywood, a virtue that has allowed it to be the cover of the most prestigious magazines in the world and the image of recognized international brands.

Eiza González became the first Latin ambassador to North America for the iconic jewelry and luxury goods brand Bvlgari and she also made history by becoming the first Mexican actress to be the image of the prestigious French firm, Louis Vuitton.

On November 29, she wasted beauty, glamor and elegance parading through the carpet of the British Fashion Awards 2021 held at the Royal Albert Hall in London dressed in an eclectic outfit by the Spanish fashion designer, Paco Rabanne.

The actress originally from Mexico City He was one of the best dressed celebrities at the most anticipated British fashion event of the year that brought together the world’s most prestigious fashion designers and the most popular creatives of the moment.

Eiza González is one of the highest-grossing actresses in La Mecca del Cine in recent times and her performances in successful productions such as “Baby Driver”, “The Fast and the Furious”, “Alita”, “I Care a Lot” and “Godzilla vs Kong” catapulted her to international fame.

He is currently promoting his new movie “Ambulance” which co-stars with Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya-Abdul Mateen II, an action film directed by filmmaker Michael Bay whose US release is scheduled for February 18, 2022.