“El Chente de Sonora”: Cananea man goes viral for singing like Vicente Fernández | News from Mexico

MEXICO.- The death of Vicente Fernandez After four months in hospital, he became a media phenomenon that has led to the singer’s fans remember him through his songs, his movies or details of his life.

Likewise, videos of different imitators that immediately go viral on social networks. In the last hours, a video has circulated where the so-called “Chente de Sonora” interprets a fragment of the song “I’m going forever.”

Don Roberto Valenzuela, originally from Huachineras and based in Cananea, is known among the city’s inhabitants for the great resemblance of his voice with that of “The Charro of Huentitán” , to the extent that they have nicknamed him “El Chente de Cananea”.

#Sonora Don Roberto Valenzuela, originally from Huachineras and living in Cananea, is recognized by the inhabitants for the great resemblance of his voice to that of "El Charro de Huentitlán"

The twin voice of Vicente Fernandez It has been recorded multiple times and published on social networks, where Internet users are often surprised by the great resemblance between his voice and that of the iconic charro . On one occasion he expressed in a video:

“I am an artist recognized worldwide, as a beggar or whatever, whatever, whatever, as a beggar or as a beggar, but not as a thief or as a robber, nor as a kidnapper, because I don’t kidnap, I don’t steal, I’m just the street artist “.

Don Roberto always respond in a friendly way and performs the songs of the late idol when asked.

On December 12, it was reported that Vicente Fernández he lost his life at 6:15 in the morning due to multi-organ failure. Since last Saturday, the singer’s relatives alerted the fans with the latest medical report, where it was read that Don Vicente’s state of health was critical.

The day that the singer lost his life a tribute was held where his body was present. The event was attended by members of his family, colleagues from the media, the press and various mariachi groups that performed the songs of the charro. Similarly, the ceremony was open to the public so thousands of fans came to fire the Mexican idol.