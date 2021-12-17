El Espectador and Hanu Fit: an alliance of physical and mental well-being

Hanu fit, the innovative platform that has hosted training, meditation, relaxation and nutrition routines arrives in Colombia, and in alliance with The viewerThey tend to advise and make people aware of how vital it is to do physical activity in these times, but in the same way without forgetting the mental approach.

This important alliance It occurs in relation to the health crisis that humanity is currently facing, which has disrupted the Hispanic community to a greater extent, a fraction of the world population that has been seriously affected by its adverse effects, reflected by the various barriers that come before the moment of executing some type of physical activity.

Physical and mental well-being is now possible with Hanu Fit

To effectively confront the ravages of the health pandemic is perhaps one of the purposes of these two allies for the subscribers of this medium, since as mentioned by one of the co-founders of Hanu fit, it is vital to give up excuses when taking care of ourselves. “People can now choose when and where they want to do activity, eliminating the time variable and lowering it considerably or eliminating the price barrier (resources). There are no more excuses ”, he mentions Felipe Apablaza, Bachelor of Sports and Health Sciences from the University of Tennessee and Northwestern.

Hanu Fit, the new platform that has hosted training, meditation, relaxation and nutrition routines arrives in Colombia.

The risks of physical inactivity in times of pandemic They can be diverse, some possibly leave sequels in our body for life, therefore, alternatives such as those offered Hanu fit Through its versatile platform, with diverse wellness content which is accessible on all electronic devices, it is undoubtedly a wellness option.

Consistently, and being aware of the importance of physical and mental well-being, El Espectador reminds subscribers of the premium, super-premium and print packages that from now on they will be able to access one of the 1,000 places we have available, with an unmissable discount 30%, which can be redeemed with a unique code at the time of the monthly subscription to Hanu Fit.

This benefit will allow you to have specialized advice, access training routines, meditation, relaxation, nutrition and much more from your Notebook, Tablet and Smartphone.

How to access?

–You must be a subscriber to El Espectador under the digital premium, super premium and print package

– Then, go to the page https://www.hanufit.com/

–When you enter for the first time, you will get a 15-day free trial, after this time you must follow the steps described below:

– At the top you will find Register ”and follow the process

– You must click on “See Plans” (upper yellow bar

– Then select “Company plan” and “continue”

–In the dialog box, enter courtesy code EE-HANU

– Now you can enjoy the benefits that Hanu Fit has for you as a subscriber to El Espectador.

–After registration you have 30 days to enjoy this benefit