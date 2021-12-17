Elon Musk makes a rare and adorable appearance with his son

Elon Musk had a lovable date for his 2021 magazine Person of the Year event TIME in New York City: her 19-month-old son, X Æ A-Xii!

In a rare public appearance, Baby X was joined by his father and sat on his lap looking curiously at the crowd during the Tesla CEO interview upon receiving the coveted honor.

Several attendees used Twitter to share videos and photos of the father and son at the event, including the president of TIME and Salesforce COO Marc Beinoff, who filmed the couple taking the stage as the crowd sent choruses of “awwws” in worship.

The presenter of Mad moneyJim Cramer also posted a photo of the two showing Baby X clutching his ears and smiling at the crowd.

“No, I couldn’t talk to him; he was dazzling, funny and incredibly insightful,” Cramer said of Musk.

“X is pretty good”, joked Musk.

Another Twitter user posted a cute photo and asked Musk if he cut X’s hair, to which he replied “Yeah” next to a smiling face.

It’s clear from the beaming smiles on Musk and X’s faces that the couple share a lot of love and adoration for each other.

The billionaire shares his son with his ex-partner and musician Grimes, who gave birth to X Æ A-Xii on May 4, 2020. The baby’s name is pronounced phonetically like the letters “X, A, I.”

Grimes and Musk parted ways last September “on good terms,” ​​according to a statement from Musk.

“It’s primarily that my job at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling abroad, and your job is primarily in Los Angeles,” Musk said at the time. “She’s staying with me now, and Baby X is in the next room.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, the billionaire’s net worth was estimated at $ 246.5 billion.

